Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala garners praise from Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen

Bayern Munich’s 20-year-old Jamal Musiala has already become a key cog in attack for the Rekordmeister. As he rises to stardom, the young German continues to impress footballing icons. This time it was the youngster who once had the entire world world at his feet — ex-Liverpool FC player Michael Owen, who had his say on the exceedingly talented Musiala.

Expressing bitterness regarding Musiala’s national team choice, Owen clearly wishes the youngster had chosen England.

“I think he is exceptional, really exceptional. It’s such a shame he chose Germany over England,” said Owen. “There’s lots of people comparing him to Bellingham but I think he is a different type of player. He’s a brilliant runner with the ball. I think he’s unbelievable when it comes to dribbling. He’s got the lot this lad.”

Being one of the most quick and agile players of his era, Owen praising Musiala for his innate dribbling ability and quick runs really do mean a lot.

Owen was proclaimed the Ballon d’Or winner just four days after his 22nd birthday; Musiala would hope to replicate such an amazing feat: he certainly is capable.

