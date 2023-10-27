Weekend Warm-up: How serious are the transfer rumors linking Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Liverpool to Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala?; Bundesliga predictions; More thoughts on the pain of losing; Throwing it back to The Black Keys; and MORE!

One of the more prevalent themes that has emerged over the past few weeks has been the persistent stream of transfer rumors involving Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala.

Seemingly out of nowhere, stories began to drop that linked Musiala to Liverpool FC, Manchester City, and Real Madrid among others. Moreover, there were also reports which state that Musiala’s insistence on starting nearly all the time could play a role whether or not he will look to leave.

With the club not having engaged in contract extension discussions with Musiala’s camp as of yet, the speculation is growing that the Germany international could really move on.

But...should we believe those rumors?

Musiala has erupted as a potential global star at Bayern Munich, proven he is a capable first team player, and is in a terrific spot for winning multiple trophies every season of his career in Bavaria...so what gives?

Well, depending on who and what you believe, Musiala might be starting to realize that he can use his expected, future mega-stardom as leverage over Bayern Munich today.

Want to start every game? Done.

It has to be at the No. 10 position? Fine.

We do not know if these are the types of discussions that are actually taking place, but there is some reason to think that Musiala could be making that power play already...at 20-years-old.

For its part, Bayern Munich is in a very unenviable position. It procured a true diamond-in-the-rough when Musiala made the move from Chelsea FC, but the Bavarians have not had a young player with this kind of potential worldwide appeal since...Toni Kroos? (Maybe Kroos was that highly-regarded, but he was a different type of player).

Because of his dribbling, his ability to explode in small spaces, and his knack for scoring (which can come and go), Musiala is the most attractive young player to other clubs that Bayern Munich has had in years.

The big money clubs will come calling and they will all have something different to offer. Real Madrid can pay him handsomely, offer him a home in a desirable climate, and give him the Galácticos platform, which will put Musiala on the collective radar of even more fans worldwide.

Liverpool can give Musiala the assurance that he will be guided through his rise to stardom by — perhaps — the best “players’ coach” on the planet in Jürgen Klopp. Oh, and a massive salary increase, plus the widespread appeal of the Premier League as well.

Manchester City, though, could be the best Three Little Bears “just right” scenario for Musiala. An oil club, City can pay Musiala more than anyone, can offer him the Premier League’s broad reach...and put him under the guidance of Pep Guardiola — something today’s players often covet.

So...should Bayern Munich fans be worried? Offers could flow in this summer for Musiala, but the Bavarians will not be under any actual pressure until 2025. How are you feeling?

I spoke about this on the podcast, but felt like some words might help as well...

As many of you know, I have spent many days since last spring following the Philadelphia Phillies (as I have done every year since I was roughly three! For reference, I did not discover the wonderful world of European football until about 13).

Over the last three weeks, I have been totally invested in following their playoff run — only to see them choke flameout in against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series.

Maybe more than the 1993 Phillies, the 1997 Flyers, or the 2011 Phillies, this was the most painful exit I have experienced as a fan. These were three teams that I KNEW were good enough to get the job done...but did not...just like the 2023 Phillies. Even the 2022 Phillies, who made the freaking World Series, were not as disappointing because they were not supposed to make it that far. The 2023 Phillies, however, were built for this moment...and failed.

This version of the Phils connected with fans, were exciting to watch, loved to booze and party (a prerequisite for all great teams), enjoyed being together as a squad, and just were an overall joy to watch...until they were not.

Like 99% of seasons, the Phillies’ campaign ended in disappointment. In thinking back to when I last felt like this with Bayern Munich, I did not have to go back far — 2021/22 vs. Villarreal.

Like many, I did not believe Bayern Munich had any chance against Manchester City last season, but the Villarreal defeat was especially painful because there just was no need for the bigger, better, faster, deeper, more skilled team to lose...which is exactly what the Bavarians did.

Against Paris Saint-Germain in 2020/21, not having Robert Lewandowski was a death knell and the never-ending feud between Hansi Flick and Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic showed that things were very fractured within the club — and that the lack of organizational alignment on personnel set the team up for failure.

The Villarreal loss, though, how bad was that?

I could go on and one with the disappointing endings for teams I follow (2012 Bayern Munich anyone?), but there is always hope for next season (unless you are a Schalke 04 fan apparently).

Being a fan is tough. You care, you invest your time and money, and much of the time you end up thoroughly disappointed with the end result.

Why do we do this? We are masochists...there is no other explanation.

Anyway, I always pride myself in being more about the journey than the destination. Every season — no matter which team it is that I follow — I savor the day-to-day news, the dynamics within the team (good or bad), the lead up to games, and then watching the performances.

One of the good things here is that we get to do that together for Bayern Munich. Even when we disagree, there is a sense of community in knowing that we all go through it together. That accounts for something...

Who’s ready for Bayern Munich vs. SV Darmstadt 98????

