Vote! Bayern Munich 3-1 Galatasaray: Champions League community player ratings

For one half, Bayern Munich was nearly played out of the park.

After a perfect group stage in last year’s Champions League group of death — featuring four shutout wins over Inter Milan and FC Barcelona combined — Bayern was left hanging on to a 1-1 scoreline at Turkish champions Galatasaray and lucky not to concede at least one or two more times before the break.

Whatever manager Thomas Tuchel said at half-time, though, it sparked a second half renaissance. Bayern did not make any changes immediately, and with a light bench kept even Thomas Müller out for the duration of the game. But Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane combined twice to produce the two breakthrough goals late on as Galatasaray’s energy flagged.

Leroy Sané supplied the Bavarians’ first goal to Kingsley Coman but missed several other notable chances.

Here is how German outlet Bild rated the performances. Have your own say below the jump!

