Thomas Müller on Chris Fuhrich and Germany’s half-space warriors

Germany is preparing to host the 2024 edition of the Men’s European Championship under new head coach Julian Nagelsmann. The former Bayern Munich manager has a number of squad balance and tactical problems to resolve after taking over from Hansi Flick — among them the challenge of how to incorporate the team’s abundance of central attacking midfield options.

Bayern star Thomas Müller is the exemplar of that category, and summarized the situation well.

“The German national team has very talented players, especially in the half spaces,” Müller said during the recent October international break (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “But we’ve had that for a long time, now it’s about these players performing consistently. Everyone has a different profile. I highlighted Chris Führich because I was asked who surprised me the most. You know the others, we have a lot of good players there.”

VfB Stuttgart’s Chris Führich is among the new debutants under Nagelsmann. The 25-year-old has two goals and five assists in the Bundesliga already this season and is a part of Stuttgart’s impressive early start to the season — which sees them sit atop Bayern in the table, for now. Müller had gushed about the new addition to the team recently as well.

“I have to ask him about his career thus far,” Müller said, per BuLi news. “Because a player with such creativity, agility, and shooting technique is only just now showing his potential on a regular basis in his mid 20s with Stuttgart. I’m surprised that a player like Chris Führich hasn’t made the leap into the limelight much sooner.”

Better late than never! As for the others: Bayern’s current roster features no shortage of creative half-space operators, from Leroy Sané to Jamal Musiala to Müller himself. And if the Bavarians continue to stockpile in this area — they are heavily linked to 20-year-old German prodigy Florian Wirtz of Leverkusen — they might reflect the German men’s national team balance of talent even more in the years to come.