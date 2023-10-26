Multiple Reports: Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid emerge as legitimate contenders for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala’s current contract has him locked into collecting hardware at Bayern Munich for the next three years. But that hasn’t deterred other world class clubs from salivating at the possibility of snagging him from the 32-time Bundesliga champions.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Musiala would only consider two realistic options, if he ever decided to make a move:

Jamal #Musiala is currently not thinking about leaving FC Bayern. Liverpool is monitoring him as a possible top replacement for Salah in 2024. But his move to #LFC is absolutely unlikely. If he really would leave Bayern in the next years there are the only two realistic options for him: Real Madrid & ManCity! #MCFC

The best always want to play with the best, so it’s hard to imagine Musiala anywhere but Bayern for the next ten years. His magical displays of dribbling, passing, movement, and finishing have endeared “Bambi” to Bayern fans. He cemented himself as the future of the squad with his Bundesliga title winner back in May 2023.

Before being relieved of sporting director duties over the summer, Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic had already pitched Musiala, along with Alphonso Davies, as being the face of the club for the rest of the decade. The current regime would be wise to do the same.

—LoneStar249

Another report doubles down on Musiala transfer info

Abendzeitung issued its own report on Musiala and there does seem to be some smoke to the transfer fire that is burning. The German publication did also indicate that Bayern Munich is still Musiala’s first choice, but Bavarians will need to give the youngster a massive raise to retain him:

According to AZ, Musiala’s first contact will be FC Bayern. The player continues to feel comfortable in Munich, he has good buddies in the team with Alphonso Davies (22) and Leroy Sané (27). What is clear, however, is that Bayern will have to stretch itself financially. The contract, which runs until 2026, pays Musiala a salary of around eight million euros per year, which is roughly a third of what striker Harry Kane (30) earns. And also much less than other Bayern professionals such as Sané or Joshua Kimmich (28), which are said to be around 20 million. Musiala wants to move up to the top earners - otherwise an early departure could become an issue.

What else might be motivating Musiala aside of money? The chance to win trophies (team and individual) and an opportunity for more exposure:

Apart from the financial aspect, Musiala is also concerned with other factors: He wants to play in a team that can win the Champions League, that plays attractive soccer. And he hopes for individual awards like the Ballon d’Or. Will that be possible in the Bayern kit? By the way, Real Madrid, which has even more international appeal than Bayern, is also keeping a close eye on Musiala’s development.

As far as who might be interested in Musiala aside of Real Madrid, Abenzeitung is reporting that Manchester City and Liverpool are the primary parties:

AZ has learned that two top English clubs in particular are interested in the Bayern attacking star: Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

—CSmith

Looking for discussion and analysis on Jamal Musiala and his Bayern Munich mates? Check out our latest Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: