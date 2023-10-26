Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 16 — Thoughts on Bayern Munich’s win over Galatasaray; A preview on Bayern vs. Darmstadt; Transfer news and rumors; Absorbing the pain of losing; and MORE!

It has been an active week for Bayern Munich...and BFW.

Aside of a big win in the Champions League for Bayern Munich over Galatasaray, we saw BFW crash (at the worst possible time), a slew of transfer rumors, and some iffy coaching decisions that all lead into a Bundesliga match vs. SV Darmstadt.

Clearly, this was a crazy week and we have plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it. Here is what is on tap for this episode:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. SV Darmstadt.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s win over Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel’s handling of Thomas Müller is foretelling the future for the veteran.

The latest transfer news on Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies.

BFW’s big crash.

Why losing sucks (duh!).

