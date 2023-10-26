 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 16 — Thoughts on Bayern Munich’s win over Galatasaray; A preview on Bayern vs. Darmstadt; Transfer news and rumors; Absorbing the pain of losing; and MORE!

Here we go! Who’s ready for the weekend?

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München Travel Back To Munich Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

It has been an active week for Bayern Munich...and BFW.

Aside of a big win in the Champions League for Bayern Munich over Galatasaray, we saw BFW crash (at the worst possible time), a slew of transfer rumors, and some iffy coaching decisions that all lead into a Bundesliga match vs. SV Darmstadt.

Clearly, this was a crazy week and we have plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it. Here is what is on tap for this episode:

  • A preview of Bayern Munich vs. SV Darmstadt.
  • Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s win over Galatasaray in the Champions League.
  • Thomas Tuchel’s handling of Thomas Müller is foretelling the future for the veteran.
  • The latest transfer news on Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies.
  • BFW’s big crash.
  • Why losing sucks (duh!).

