Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 16 — Thoughts on Bayern Munich’s win over Galatasaray; A preview on Bayern vs. Darmstadt; Transfer news and rumors; Absorbing the pain of losing; and MORE!

It has been an active week for Bayern Munich...and BFW.
Aside of a big win in the Champions League for Bayern Munich over Galatasaray, we saw BFW crash (at the worst possible time), a slew of transfer rumors, and some iffy coaching decisions that all lead into a Bundesliga match vs. SV Darmstadt.
Clearly, this was a crazy week and we have plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it. Here is what is on tap for this episode:
- A preview of Bayern Munich vs. SV Darmstadt.
- Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s win over Galatasaray in the Champions League.
- Thomas Tuchel’s handling of Thomas Müller is foretelling the future for the veteran.
- The latest transfer news on Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies.
- BFW’s big crash.
- Why losing sucks (duh!).
