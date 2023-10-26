Bayern Munich interested in signing Ghanaian 16-year-old Fatawu Ganiwu

Bayern Munich could be looking to add yet another exciting prospect to their youth setup in the form of 16-year-old Ghanaian talent Fatawu Ganiwu as per Fabrizio Romano.

It is rumored that the player will be linking up with RC Lens come November, with RB Salzburg and Chelsea FC also having been interested. While this development would make acquiring the player more difficult, it’s likely Bayern will continue to track the development of the youngster.

Ganiwu excelled during the UEFA U-16 tournament in the spring of 2023 playing in Ghana’s midfield. Ganiwu is reported to be calm on the ball, aggressive without it, and a great passer of the ball, drawing comparisons to both Sergio Busquets and Michael Essien. João Palhinha, who?

As is always the case, it is impossible to tell if Ganiwu will reach the potential some believe he has at such a young age. Jamal Musiala has been a rare success story of a young player becoming a first-team regular after a stint with the second team, whereas the career of the heavily hyped Torben Rhein hasn’t yet gone how some would have expected. If Ganiwu really is set down the path to stardom all Bayern fans can do is hope that the club snaps up the player at some point, ideally before he has a massive price tag attached to him.