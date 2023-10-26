The reason why Bayern Munich decided not to sign Sokratis Papasthatopoulos might surprise you…or not

It is an open secret that Bayern Munich are currently understaffed, particularly in midfield and defense. The Bavarians only have three players for the central areas of those group of players and the defense for a while only had Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae; Matthijs de Ligt was recovering from an injury. Sokratis Papasthatopoulos was touted as a possible emergency back-up, but Bayern opted not to go for him:

Sokratis Papastathopoulos was briefly discussed at Bayern as an emergency signing, but ultimately the club decided against signing the Greek free agent, who was open to a move to Munich. Bayern’s plan now is to continue with the current squad until the winter break and then strengthen defensively in January. – BILD via @iMiaSanMia

Thomas Tuchel has his work cut out for him, having to make sure that his men can see out the rest of the calendar year without major issues.

As for Sokratis, he looks like he is headed to Real Betis: