 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Bavarian Podcast Works Flagship Show has dropped! Check it out NOW!

Filed under:

The reason why Bayern Munich decided not to sign Sokratis Papasthatopoulos might surprise you…or not

The board strikes again

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Atalanta v Olympiacos: Knockout Round Play-Offs Leg One - UEFA Europa League Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

It is an open secret that Bayern Munich are currently understaffed, particularly in midfield and defense. The Bavarians only have three players for the central areas of those group of players and the defense for a while only had Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae; Matthijs de Ligt was recovering from an injury. Sokratis Papasthatopoulos was touted as a possible emergency back-up, but Bayern opted not to go for him:

Sokratis Papastathopoulos was briefly discussed at Bayern as an emergency signing, but ultimately the club decided against signing the Greek free agent, who was open to a move to Munich. Bayern’s plan now is to continue with the current squad until the winter break and then strengthen defensively in January.

– BILD via @iMiaSanMia

Thomas Tuchel has his work cut out for him, having to make sure that his men can see out the rest of the calendar year without major issues.

As for Sokratis, he looks like he is headed to Real Betis:

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works