UEFA Panel explains rationale for awarding Kinglsey Coman ‘Man of the Match’ from Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win over Galatasaray

In the end, despite making hard work of it, Bayern Munich took maximum points out of Istanbul with their 3-1 win over Galatasaray, further cementing their place at the top of the group A standings in the Champions League. Kingsley Coman, Harry Kane, and Jamal Musiala were all on the score sheet for the Rekordmeister, seeing that Mauro Icardi’s converted penalty in the 30th minute was nothing more than a consolation goal for the home side, who are still in second place in the group after Manchester United beat FC Copenhagen 1-0.

When all was said and done, there were a handful of candidates to choose from as far as who should officially be awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ by UEFA, but it was given to Coman. Of course, as is often the case, this was met with a lot of speculation on social media, from both Galatasaray and Bayern fans, perhaps feeling that there were more deserving candidates on the night. Sven Ulreich made a handful of key saves for Bayern to keep them in the match, for one, and Icardi was persistently dangerous for the home side and caused Bayern loads of problems; either of them could have been given the nod.

A UEFA panel came out and explained their rationale for selecting Coman as ‘man of the match,’ citing that he “scored a goal, played some key passes, caused trouble when on the ball and stayed sharp until the end. He was reliable and solid in his performance” (via @iMiaSanMia). He did score the opener for Bayern, but he played 2 key passes, and all of Joshua Kimmich (4), Kerem Aktürkoğlu (4), and Leroy Sané (3), ousted him in that department.

To be fair, Coman did also complete three successful dribbles, a metric that does not also calculate the amount of times he was the one leading Bayern’s counter attacks, which is where they looked most dangerous for the majority of proceedings. Both Sané and Alphonso Davies did complete more successful dribbles than Coman, but the UEFA rationale also pointed out that Coman stayed sharp until the end, perhaps suggesting that other players that might have out-performed him in certain departments started to fade as the match went on and make more mistakes.