Is Bayern Munich balking at giving Alphonso Davies a new contract?

Alphonso Davies has all but signed a new deal with Bayern Munich and things were looking good in the summer, but doubt is starting to creep in two months into the new season. Davies has been haggling with the Bavarians over a new contract and the roadblock is that the Canadian wants a pay rise and that Bayern are also apparently hesitant to resume talks:

Hasan Salihamidžić had a new deal with Alphonso Davies’ management practically agreed back in spring. But now the player’s camp is hesitant. Davies’ agent is critical that Bayern have not been pushing for talks to resume and that’s also why he’s been talking publicly about Real Madrid’s interest. The salary expectations could be a sticking point - Davies currently earns around €7m/year. Other players at Bayern with comparable game time and market value earn twice as much and more. The club wants to ‘contain’ the salary demands. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl, Christian Falk, and Heiko Niedderer as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Real Madrid is prepared to pounce on Davies if nothing happens; he might follow Toni Kroos and David Alaba in the search for more money if Bayern mishandle this situation.