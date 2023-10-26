Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala embraces each new challenge

At only 20-years-old, Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala already has 26 Champions League appearances and that number will continue to rise rapidly with performances like tonight. Musiala was involved in the attack on all three of Bayern’s goals and continues to elude opponents with his world class dribbling skills.

Even at his young age, Musiala understands the significance of wins in a raucous Champions League environment.

”The win was very important for us as we now have nine points. It’s not easy to win with the atmosphere here. Taking three points here is great. Galatasaray had good chances at the beginning and dominated the game. But we stayed calm and then took advantage of our chances. Sven also made really good saves. It wasn’t a nice game for us overall, but the most important thing is that we won…It was a cool atmosphere here, I really enjoyed playing in front of these fans. I will remember this game for a long time because of the atmosphere,” said Musiala (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Although Musiala has failed to score in his five Bundesliga appearances this season, he has scored multiple goals in the Champions League for the first time in his career.