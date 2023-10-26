Report: The three possibilities for Assan Ouédraogo’s transfer, meeting set with Bayern Munich

Schalke 04 have had a rather terrible start to the season as they find themselves in the relegation zone of the 2. Bundesliga after ten games. However seventeen-year-old Assan Ouédraogo has been a ray of light for fans, bursting onto the scene in the second division: immediately garnering interest from clubs including Liverpool FC and of course, Bayern Munich.

Per a report from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg and Philipp Hinze, a meeting has already been scheduled between Bayern’s transfer committee headed by Christoph Freund and Ouédraogo’s management in an attempt to exchange ideas and for Bayern to present the player with a vision for the future.

Furthermore, Ouédraogo’s release clause that’s active in 2024 varies from club to club. A German club not playing in European competitions next season will have to pay only €7m, while one that is could have to shell out anywhere in between €9-12m.

Interestingly, if Ouédraogo makes his debut for the German national team, the fee would rise to €20m (!) — for all clubs.

Ouédraogo’s rise came as a result of the young German becoming Schalke’s youngest-ever goalscorer at the age of 17 years and 80 days, as he found the back of the net on his debut, in a 5—3 loss to Hamburg SV.

His playstyle can be likened to that of Chelsea FC legend Micheal Essien, as Ouédraogo is capable of dropping deep and creating attack while also able to expertly utilize his explosive pace and tall build to power past defenders.

Whether or not Bayern will get his signature remains to be seen, but Freund has identified who could be his first young signing at Bayern.