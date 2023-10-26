Dietmar Hamann criticises Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel for his comments on the summer transfer window

Bayern Munich had an eventful transfer window in the summer with the key signing being England captain Harry Kane. However, Thomas Tuchel has expressed his desire for the club to have signed more players. He is now looking forward to the January transfer window to bolster his squad in Munich.

Dietmar Hamann, former Bayern star and current TV pundit, expressed his displeasure with Tuchel’s comments about transfers while speaking on Sky90. He believes that Bayern have the talent and resources to perform well until the winter break, and he places blame on Tuchel for not taking his share of the responsibility for what the boss thinks was an ‘incomplete’ transfer window. Hamann said, “They will still get through the games until winter break now. This eternal whining, I really can’t stand it anymore. He can’t just shirk his responsibility, because he was part of the transfer committee. And he was not able to decide who he wanted” (via Tz).

In defense of Tuchel, ex-Bayern and Germany midfielder Thomas Strunz argued against Hamann’s criticism. “Squad depth should not be discussed in front of TV cameras after every game. That leads to you as a player dealing with things that are simply unnecessary. Tuchel didn’t say anything other than that everyone else at the club who is responsible for transfers didn’t do their job. That’s criticism of the management, squad planning, implementation and whoever else is responsible.”

Two more months until the winter transfer window opens in Germany. Will Tuchel and co. make the right decisions this time around?