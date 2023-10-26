Bavarian Loan Works: Alexander Nübel gets another shutout for Stuttgart, Johannes Schenk finally gets another chance in goal

The men are back from International break. Bayern Munich loanees, Josip Stanišić (Croatia) and Liam Morrison (Scotland U-21) were the only ones in action for their national sides. Paul Wanner scores his first goal for Elversburg, while Hyun-ju Lee scored for Wiesbaden. Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir scored multiple goals for Leverkusen before getting called into Iceland’s national team. See who else will be going to their national teams for the women’s international break. See what all the loanees were up to this week.

FC Bayern Munich

There are four players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Nübel got another start in goal, this time on the road to Union Berlin. He only faced one shot on goal — which he saved. He also came off his line to punch the ball away twice and pull crosses out of the air four times, all on the way to clean sheet and a 3-0 win.

VfB Stuttgart will host Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić played in both of Croatia’s Euro qualifiers — 90 minutes in a 0-1 loss against Türkiye and 45 minutes in a 2-1 loss against Wales. Croatia sits in third place in the group — level on points with Wales — with two games left to play.

Back in Bundesliga play, Stanišić started and played 88 minutes on the road against Wolfsburg. On defense he had two clearances, an interception, and five recoveries, all while completing 85% of his passes. This helped Leverkusen to a narrow 2-1 win to stay atop of the Bundesliga table.

Leverkusen will host Qarabag FK of Azerbaijan in the Europa League on Thursday before hosting Freiburg in league play on Sunday.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman came into the match in the 79th minute, right after his team scored their third goal to go up 3-0 at home against Fortuna Sitard. He did not contribute much to the match until in stoppage time, when he conceded a penalty. Fortuna converted the penalty and spoiled the clean sheet for PSV. Even without the clean sheet, PSV remains perfect with nine wins in nine games.

PSV will travel to France to take on Lens on Tuesday in the Champions League. They will then host struggling Ajax on Saturday.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidović is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidović – Dinamo Zagreb

Vidović started for Dinamo on the road against HNK Gorica. He had two shots — one off-target and one blocked — and created a chance for his teammates to score. He also completed all 24 pass attempts. The only negative for Vidovic was a yellow card in the 38th minute. Still level at 0-0 at halftime, Vidović was subbed off. Both teams scored in the second half before Dinamo conceded a stoppage time winner to fall 2-1.

Dinamo will host Viktoria Plzen on Thursday in Conference league play.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimović came into the match against Bologna in the 75th minute with his team down 2-1. He only had 15 touches in his time on the pitch and was not able to influence the match in that short time. The match would end with that score line.

Frosinone will travel to face bottom-of-the-table Cagliari on Sunday.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner started in Elversberg’s home match against Braunschweig and played 74 minutes. Shortly before halftime, he received the ball in the box from a tough angle, but snuck it past the keeper, at the near post! This was his first goal for Elversberg. They went on to win by an easy 3-0.

Elversberg will face Lawrence’s Magdeburg on Sunday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk was the backup keeper for Münster in their 1-1 draw against 1860 Munich, but did not get into the match. Schenk finally got his first minutes in league play — and first since the Pokal match against Bayern — in an away match against Dynamo Dresden. He only allowed one goal, but unfortunately his teammates couldn’t score any goals, and they fell 1-0. The biggest news about this may be the fact that he is wearing a ball cap while in goal!

Münster will travel to face Jahn Regensburg on Saturday.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 12 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Harold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence came into the match at halftime of Magdeburg’s match against Hannover 96 as part of a strange triple substitution, when his team was only down 1-0. He played very well on defense with two blocked shots, a clearance, an interception, and five recoveries. He also had five passes into the final third and a headed shot from the center of the box from a corner. Unfortunately, this was not enough and Magdeburg fell 2-1.

Magdeburg will face Wanner and Elversberg on Sunday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee started for Wiesbaden on the road against VfL Osnabrück. He opened the scoring early for Wiesbaden with a shot from point blank range in the ninth minute. He also had two created chances and completed 90% of his passes. Lee was subbed off in the 78th minute and Wiesbaden cruised to a 2-0 road win.

Wiesbaden will host Hansa Rostock on Sunday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi started for Schalke on the road against Harold’s Karlsruher SC, and it wasn’t his best day at work. He was dispossessed five times in the match and lost 11 duals — only winning three. Somehow he lasted 80 minutes before being subbed off. Schalke’s performance mirrored Kabadayi’s and they fell 3-0.

Schalke will host Hannover 96 on Saturday.

David Harold – Karlsruher SC

Harold didn’t have quite as bad of a performance against Schalke as his fellow loanee had, but he also didn’t produce anything stellar. He had a headed clearance and six recoveries to help his team keep a clean sheet. On the other side of the ball, he had three passes into the final third and took four of KSC’s corners.

KSC will travel to Hamburg to face St. Pauli on Saturday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lenn Jastremski is the only player on loan from the second team to the 3. Liga.

Lenn Jastremski – SSV Ulm 1846

Jastremski played just one minute in Ulm’s 3-2 loss at home against Dynamo Dresden on October 15. He was not in the matchday squad for the trip to face his old team — Erzgebirge Aue — where he was on loan last season. Ulm won that match 2-1.

Ulm will host Hallescher FC on Saturday.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Mayer was on the bench as the backup keeper for the last two matches — a 1-1 draw on the road against TuS Koblenz and a 2-1 home win against Hessen Kassel.

FC 08 Homburg will travel to face Mainz II on Saturday.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein was subbed on in the 80th minute in Lustenau’s road match against BW Linz. While on the field he completed 100% of his passes, but did not get any shots off, nor did he create any chances for his team’s attack. He also picked up a yellow card in the third minute of stoppage time for a stoppage time. The match ended 0-0 and Lustenau picked up just their third point of the season so far.

Lustenau will host Brückner’s Hartberg on Sunday.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner also came into the match late in the match when TSV Hartberg was down 2-1. He had nine touches in that time and also recorded four recoveries. Other than that, he was not able to impact the match very much, and Hartberg would fall 2-1.

Hartberg will visit Rhein and Austria Lustenau on Sunday.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are three players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, and Benjamin Dibrani.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze was not in the matchday squad for Admira’s 0-0 draw against Grazer AK.

Admira will travel to face Leoben on Friday.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu was not in the matchday squad for SV Ried’s 4-1 home win over First Vienna FC.

SV Ried will host SKN St. Pölten on Sunday.

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Dibrani came into the 86th minute of the match against SV Horn when SW Bregenz was already up 3-1. In just his third appearance of the season, he picked up his second yellow card already! Nothing else significant happened while he was on the field and Bregenz won 3-1 to stay in second place of the Austrian second division.

Bregenz will travel to face SV Stripfing on Saturday.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek was finally active for St. Gallen’s match against Winterthur, but did not make it off the bench for the 2-1 loss. He missed over a month with a muscle injury, so it is great to see him back on the bench at least.

Hopefully we will see Janitzek’s return to the pitch on Saturday when St. Gallen hosts Grasshopper.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Since last writing, Wigan had three fixtures. Morrison was not in the matchday squad for Wigan’s EFL Trophy group stage match against Fleetwood Town, because he was with Scotland’s U21s Euro 2025 Qualifier. Wigan received two points for a 4-3 penalty win after the match ended 3-3. A League 1 fixture scheduled on October 14 against Peterborough was postponed.

Morrison returned to club action in a League 1 match on the road to Exeter City and received top ratings, mostly for his contributions on defense. He blocked two shots, seven clearances (including five with his head), three interceptions, and three recoveries. He also won 100% of his tackles. All of this helped Wigan on to a clean sheet and a 2-0 win.

Wigan will host both Oxford United on Tuesday and Shrewsbury on Saturday — both in league play.

Scotland – Championship

Barry Hepburn is the only player on loan in the Scottish Championship.

Barry Hepburn – Queen’s Park

Hepburn started for Queen’s Park in their Scottish Challenge Cup match against Falkirk, in which they fell 1-0 and were eliminated. Back in the Championship on the road against Airdrieonians, Hepburn started on the bench and entered in the 79th minute. In the third minute of stoppage time, he received a red card for violent conduct.

Queen’s Park will host Patrick Thistle on Friday, although Hepburn will likely miss this match due to the red card.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are four players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

All four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Since last writing, Leverkusen has played three matches. Bragstad started and played all 90 minutes in each of the three matches. In the first match, on the road against Hoffenheim, Leverkusen blew a 2-0 lead and drew 2-2. Other than that, the Leverkusen has been flawless with Bragstad at the anchor or a 3-0 win against Freiburg and a 1-0 win against Köln. In each of the matches, Bragstad recorded numerous recoveries, blocked shots, interceptions, and clearances.

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir– Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Vilhjálmsdóttir also started all three matches for Leverkusen, but she never went all 90 minutes. Against Hoffenheim, she opened the scoring with a goal in the 34th minute. She was subbed off at halftime and had to watch her goal get nullified and settle for a draw. Against SC Freiburg, she played 72 minutes, but was very busy in that time. She received a yellow card in the 35th minute, scored a goal in the 60th minute, and assisted one of her teammate’s goal in the 3-0 win. On the road to Köln, Vilhjálmsdóttir played 81 minutes — the longest this season. She had four shots — two on goal and one blocked — and created a chance for her teammates to score. She didn’t get on the score sheet of this one, but Leverkusen won 1-0.

Leverkusen host SGS Essen on Saturday, November 4 — after the FIFA international break. Vilhjálmsdóttir was called in to Iceland’s National Team for their Women’s Nations League against Denmark and Germany this week.

Natalia Padilla Bidas – 1. FC Köln

Köln played two matches since the last edition, Padilla Bidas started and played all 90 minutes in both matches. Unfortunately for Köln, they were shutout in both matches — 3-0 on the road against Werder Bremen and 1-0 at home against Leverkusen. Padilla Bidas also was unable to create a shot, nor did she create a chance created in either match.

Köln will look to get back in the win column when they travel to face Nürnberg on November 5. Padilla Bidas was also called up to Poland’s National Team for their upcoming Nations League matches against Serbia.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig was also lost and were shut out in the last two games — 2-0 at home to Wolfsburg and 3-0 at home against FC Bayern. Landenberger started in both matches for Leipzig. Against Wolfsburg, she had a shot, that was blocked, and a chance created for a teammate to shoot. Against her parent club, she also had a shot blocked, but could did not affect the game much more.

Leipzig will face bottom-of-the-table MSV Duisburg on Friday, November 3.