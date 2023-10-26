Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Munich forming a working partnership despite tumultuous transfer season

What to make of all the transfer drama at Bayern Munich this summer? The Bavarians had the kind of deadline day nobody affiliated with the club wants to see: strikeout after strikeout, with time running out as the transfer window closed while the club missed numerous final day targets.

Reportedly, the haphazard result was the consequence of a complicated transfer committee approach this summer — a lack of permanent sporting director and differing ideas contributing to the shifting priorities following the acquisition of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Tuchel is managing the situation with aplomb:

Following the change of management at board level back in May, the past summer has not been easy for Thomas Tuchel with parts of the board at Bayern. But Tuchel was very smart and adapted his ideas to what the club (new board) want to do in the present and future. He accepted the complicated moments the club had in the transfer market ([João] Palhinha, [Trevoh] Chalobah, [Benjamin] Pavard’s departure). Tuchel was smart accepting the situation, protecting the squad and going on together - he didn’t create any problems internally. The feeling is that the cooperation Tuchel/Bayern is working. The club will be active on the transfer market in January [@FabrizioRomano ,@podcastherewego]

At a club of Bayern’s stature, stakes are always high and collaboration is never straightforward. Club and coach appearing to be adapting to one another, though, so look for the cooperation to continue.