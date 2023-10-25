Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich sees mixed results in Champions League win over Galatasaray

LIke many fans, Bayern Munich star midfielder Joshua Kimmich was happy that the team was able to defeat to Galatsaray 3-1 in the Champions League.

However, Kimmich was not overly thrilled with how the team played during the match.

“We didn’t have much of the ball in the first half and didn’t get into the duels. This made it very easy for them to create possession and we weren’t able to put them under pressure. They made good use of that and had many, many chances to score,” Kimmich told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We have to consider both aspects — on the one hand, that we had the problems. On the other hand, it’s good that we showed a reaction in the second half. A few weeks or months ago we probably wouldn’t have shown such a reaction. We made a step forward from that point of view.”

The Bavarians will now seek to regroup ahead of the weekend’s match against SV Darmstadt 98 in the Bundesliga. Surely, fans and Kimmich alike will be looking for an improved performance, but a similar result.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, Observations from the match, give them a look: