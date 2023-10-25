Could Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller’s playing career be coming to a close?

Thomas Müller is a club legend at Bayern Munich, and any Bayern fan will tell you he’s one of the most underrated players out there. Minutes have been harder and harder to come by due to Jamal Musiala’s emergence and Thomas Tuchel’s aversion to letting his vice-captain step onto the pitch, leaving many fans to speculate about Müller’s potential retirement. A film crew has been following the Raumdeuter recently, preparing a documentary in the case that this ends up being his final season.

Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk, Tobi Altschäffl, and Heiko Niedderer report the news as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

A camera team is following Thomas Müller and filming a documentary about the player, should this be his last season in football. Müller has long had in mind that Euro 2024 in Germany could be the conclusion of his career. However, the 34-year old currently feels he’s in good form and can imagine playing another season. Bayern have already got the signal and want to hold talks with Müller before the end of this year.

Müller is well known as the assist king of the Bundesliga, having grabbed 21 assists in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season. This season, however, is going quite differently for the senior German international as he sits on only two assists eight games into the Bundesliga season.

While those statistics might paint a picture of poor form, Müller has only amassed 242 minutes for Die Reckordmeister this season, which speaks to larger issues. Thomas Tuchel has come under scrutiny from fans and pundits alike for Bayern’s underwhelming performances during his tenure thus far.

After a string of subpar matches and a disastrous performance against Galatasaray that miraculously resulted in a win Tuchel either needs to start Müller, or hand over the reigns to someone else. If Müller isn’t playing he might as well just take over from Tuchel as head coach.

Seriously, though, Bayern Munich is expected to initiate talks with Müller regarding his future soon per Falk:

✅ FC Bayern and Thomas Müller will talk in the Next weeks about a new contract til 2025 @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 25, 2023

Will Müller stick around much longer if his role is so limited?