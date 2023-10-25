Match awards from Bayern Munich’s pragmatic win over Galatasaray S.K.

In a hard fought game in the deafening Turkish cauldron, where the noise literally surpassed the physical levels of the pain threshold (at times over 132 dB), Bayern Munich came out victorious in a most pragmatic fashion against a very motivated Galatasaray team.

After a very subdued first-half dominated from the hosts, where very few Bayern players would be deserving of an award, Bayern would show their experience and mentality to come away with the three points in the end.

Jersey Swap: Galatasaray Team

It may be a little controversial to award the whole opposing team the Jersey Swap, but while they may have not been flawless, the passion showed from each Galatasaray player put Bayern Munich for the most part of the game on the rear foot, like no other team in the Champions League since Bayern Munich’s forsaken toothless display in Anfield under Niko Kovać. Even the most arduous Bayern fan wouldn’t have thought it undeserved, if Galatasaray had come out with a point from this game.

Der Kaiser: Sven Ulreich

In a first-half defensive display that leaked an awful amount of chances and was prone to painful defensive errors, there was one man who many would have regarded as the weakest link of this defense which kept Bayern in play and made a late victory possible. Ulreich made three important saves and was very stable every time he was called to action, especially with a one on one save against Aktürkoglu in a vintage almost Manuel Neuer-like display.

Fußballgott: Kingsley Coman

While our central midfield was dominated from Galatasaray for two thirds of the game, Coman managed to be a threat almost every time he was on the ball and managed to score the first goal with the first chance of the game, his fourth in the last three club games. The fleet-footed winger is increasingly coming out of the shadow as an amazing dribbler without much end product he has cast till now and becoming the menacing player every Bayern fan had expected him to be.

Der Bomber: Harry Kane

So little was his contribution in the first-half, most spectators of this game would forget Harry Kane was even playing. But being a world class striker sometimes means just having a cool head, which Kane undoubtedly had, as he waited for his chance for more than 70 minutes to punish Galatasaray with a typical No. 9 finish inside the box. If that was not enough he would go on to also assist Jamal Musiala with the third and last goal of the match, taking his total to 17 goal contributions (11 goals and 6 assists) in 12 games. World class numbers.

Meister of the Match: Jamal Musiala

The Magician seems to also have some other tricks up his sleeve. While almost every Bayern fan already knows Musiala as the silkiest and best dribbler in the world, the youngster would go on to single-handedly be the driving force for Bayern’s win in one of the hottest stadiums in the world. Unaffected by the alarming noise Musiala went on to have a hand on all Bayern’s goals in a brutally effective attacking display while bagging a goal and an assist. Operating on an indisputably world class level Musiala was the spark Bayern needed to get the three points in an otherwise very timid performance.

Do you agree with the match awards? Let us know in the comments below what do you think.