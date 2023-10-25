Bayern Munich yet to begin solid contract extension talks with Jamal Musiala; Real Madrid and Manchester City potential destinations in case of departure

Jamal Musiala has a contract that ties him to Bayern Munich until 2026. The 20-year-old is in no rush to make a decision about his future. Instead, according to Plettenberg (via @iMiaSanMia), he aims to carefully observe the club’s development, seeking answers to important questions concerning his ambitions, such as winning the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or, in Munich.

Musiala’s decision to wait and watch as he assesses his future at Bayern reflects maturity and patience. At only 20 years old, the midfielder is an integral part of the Bayern squad and is considered one of the brightest talents in European football.

The club recognizes the youngster’s immense potential and the value he brings to the club. As a testament to their commitment to retaining the young prodigy, Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund has already had his first meeting with the player’s representatives. Although, there have not been any concrete talks between the two parties.

While Musiala’s focus remains on Bayern, it is worth noting that, should he ever contemplate leaving the club, only two clubs are considered realistic options - Real Madrid and Manchester City. Liverpool have also expressed their interest in Jamal Musiala. However, it appears that the Merseyside club may not be a serious option for the player.

Musiala has already made a significant impact at Bayern. As he continues to develop at one of the world’s top clubs, the footballing world will be watching with great anticipation to see if his dreams of Champions League glory and Ballon d’Or success can be achieved in Munich. Bayern are to keep the starlet, and it is clear that Musiala’s heart is deeply rooted in Bavaria for the time being.