Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray; Tottenham Hotspur could capitalize on cheap release clause for Bundesliga star; Julian Draxler hit with flaming spear; Jadon Sancho to Juventus?; AC Milan eyeing Canadian star; & MORE!

Bayern Munich traveled to Turkey to face off with a very game Galatasaray side.

The Bavarians were able to carry momentum from their weekend win over Mainz 05 by down the Turkish squad 3-1.

Thomas Tuchel’s attack still suffered through periods of inactivity, but the team’s overall effort was enough to pull out the win and stay unbeaten in the group. Let’s take a look at some quick hitters on the match:

Let’s take a look at Bayern Munich’s starting XI:

For once, the lineup was exactly what I predicted. For whatever reason, Tuchel seems to have a complete aversion toward playing Thomas Müller — even in a game that was calling for him to start.

This might seem weird, but the default camera angle at Galatasaray was good for watching plays develop. It seemed to be a little wider than the normal view.

Bayern Munich really struggled to establish any consistency early. Once again, it was very choppy...until the Bavarians got out and ran. Jamal Musiala drove with pace up the pitch, found Leroy Sané, who patiently dribbled then threaded a perfect pass to Kingsley Coman, who buried his second consecutive game-opening goal.

Galatasaray left-back Kâzımcan Karataş made a calamitous error on Coman’s goal with a gampe to try and slide to intercept the pass from Sané. Karatas missed and Coman buried his shot.

The Turkish side responded in kind quickly with a brilliant attempt from Kerem Aktürkoğlu, but Sven Ulreich made a tremendous stop. Aktürkoğlu blew a wide-open chance a few second later, as well. That was a very unfortunate sequence for the Turk.

For all his brilliance, Sané picked up a terrible yellow card in the 14th minute for kicking the ball away in frustration after being whistled for being offside. It was a total dunce move and put him — and the team — at risk for the rest of the match.

Sané then doubled down on the selfish play by missing a wide open Harry Kane in the box, only to lose the ball while dribbling just moments later.

Joshua Kimmich later continued Bayern Munich’s run of nonsense plays with a silly challenge on Mauro Icardi in the box, which resulted in a penalty, which Icardi buried to knot the game at 1-1 in the 30th minute.

For two players, who have had an excellent season, that was not a banner first half (in terms of decision-making) for both Sané and Kimmich.

Kane was visibly frustrated with Sané on two occasions (and so it begins...).

And yes, it is inching toward being a real problem that Sané, Coman, Musiala, and Serge Gnabry are operating with a shoot-first mentality. Nothing is changing with the team’s style of play or willingness to feed Kane — even when he is wide open and calling for it. There was no point in getting Kane, if the team was not going to give him the ball.

For whatever it is worth, Bayern Munich’s best player of the first half was Ulreich, who was likely playing his last significant time of the season.

Galatasaray played with more urgency and was the better team in the first half (shrugs).

Bayern Munich looked like it missed Leon Goretzka, too. Konrad Laimer really struggled. Noussair Mazraoui did not appear to be in game shape and Alphonso Davies was scuffling. Musiala, meanwhile, was nearly invisible for most of the first half. It was an exceptionally poor showing all around.

It’s been said a million times, but playing Musiala at wing should be an option, but curiously it is not.

Galatasaray was firmly outplaying Bayern Munich, yet Tuchel did not sub, why? If ever a team needed to be shaken up, it was the Bavarians in the second half.

I know it’s my Tinfoil Hat Theory and all, but the coach seems afraid to make changes when it comes to certain players. For Matthijs de Ligt, Goretzka, or Müller, though, they can get in the doghouse for a rough 15 minute stretch. It does not compute. Given how inferior Bayern Munich looked for long stretches, some changes on the pitch would have been welcome.

Finally...in the 74th minute, Musiala woke up and slotted a pass to Kane into the box. The Englishman tried to back heel it in at first, but the rebound from that attempt came right back to him, which allowed him to neatly finish the play for a 2-1 Bayern Munich lead.

Collectively, you could hear all Bayern Munich exhale after Kane’s tally.

Minutes later, Kane set up Musiala for a goal. The youngster was having one of the worst games of his career, but rebounded nicely in the games final 17 minutes.

The positives that can be extracted are that Bayern Munich went into a tough environment, against a quality side and won...along with team showing a great deal of perseverance and persistence. The negatives? Well, it was an eyesore for roughly 70 minutes.

Take the win and move on.

Overall, this was a mess for long stretches. Bayern Munich was largely outplayed until Galatasaray wore down. Yes, there is something to be said for will and stamina, but the Bavarians needs to be a lot better than this. Tuchel needs to be a lot better as well.

Breakout VfB Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy could have a very affordable release clause, which could make things interesting for Bundesliga’s surprise team of the season (so far):

⚠️ Excl. News Serhou #Guirassy: The 27 y/o already has a release clause for the winter. It is less than 20 million euros.



➡️ However, he currently has no intention of leaving #VfB in the winter

➡️ A transfer is planned at the earliest for the following summer.



14 ⚽️ this… pic.twitter.com/ImTLji0alp — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 23, 2023

The Boot Room is reporting that Tottenham Hotspur is interested in the VfB Stuttgart star:

Serhou Guirassy has been in sensational form following his permanent move from Rennes in the summer. The 27-year-old has scored 14 goals in just eight Bundesliga games. That is five more than Harry Kane has managed since his move to Bayern Munich. That form has not gone unnoticed in the Premier League. Journalist Dean Jones told the Ranks FC podcast that Tottenham are monitoring Guirassy. Of course, Spurs did not sign an out and out striker after selling Kane in the summer. And if Tottenham remain in title contention by the time January arrives, it would be no surprise to see Ange Postecoglou’s side target another goalscorer. Plettenberg has issued a mixed update on Guirassy’s future, suggesting that he has a bargain release clause, but may not be planning to move in January…

ESPN captured more details:

Serhou Guirassy wants to stay at VfB Stuttgart until the end of the season, reports Sky Sports Deutschland, with this coming amid talk around the €20m release clause that kicks in during the summer. A departure ahead of the 2023-24 campaign is still likely despite the Bundesliga club’s efforts to buy out the 27-year-old’s release clause or increase it.

Related Bundesliga top scorer Serhou Guirassy talks about Torjägerkanone rival Harry Kane

Bayern Munich picked up a win this weekend in the Bundesliga over Mainz 05, but bigger challenges lie ahead and the squad is officially battling #InjuryBlitz2023.

Leon Goretzka became the latest Bayern Munich player to sustain an injury and the Germany international will be out of action until roughly mid-November if things heal properly.

There he was.

Julian Draxler had scored a brace for Al Ahli during its 4-2 defeat at the hands of Qatar SC. Draxler was clearly looking good in power his squad’s attack, but he was not feeling good.

How bad was it? Well, much like rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Eric Dier, things were so bad for Draxler that he simply walked off the pitch:

This appearance by Julian Draxler raises question marks. The ex-national player came on as a substitute at half-time in his new club Al Ahli SC’s 4-2 defeat against Qatar SC, then scored a brace and quickly disappeared off the field again without being substituted. When the score was 0-2, the new signing from Paris Saint-Germain entered the field. And the 30-year-old delivered straight away: first he confidently made it 1:3 with a right-footed shot in the 62nd minute, then he reduced the score to 2:3 in the 66th minute with a powerful right-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area after a one-two. They were the first goals since his arrival. But then Draxler was suddenly gone. When he received a ball directly in front of the dugout, he passed it to his teammate and left the field towards the locker room without announcement. This also caused a stir internationally. FoxSports wrote: “He was the star of his team with a brace, but when he saw they were losing at home, Julian Draxler left the pitch, leaving his teammates with a man less, with no injury or extreme urgency to act of the German player was reported.” The scene was also noticed by French Football Weekly: “After a back pass in his camp, Draxler simply left the field. Without interrupting the game, without consulting his coach or even without any apparent reason, the number seven left his teammates at the end of the game, visibly annoyed. We don’t know what drove the 30-year-old to behave this way.” And Onze Mondial published: “In a game against Qatar SC, Julian Draxler lost his temper in the final phase of the game when he left the pitch for no apparent reason. When his team was down 3-0, the German attacking midfielder brought his team to 3-2 with a brace. Only the guests scored the fourth goal in the final phase, a situation that caused Draxler to have a complete breakdown, so he decided to leave the pitch on his own initiative. However, there is obviously an explanation for the scene, although his club has not yet released an official statement. The offensive man is said to have complained of gastrointestinal problems and returned to the pitch a short time later. Draxler couldn’t do anything about the defeat.

It appears that the loss — and his internal issues — were two things that Draxler was powerless to stop.

Anyway, here is the footage of Draxler’s exit. Somehow, he looks remarkably composed:

Katar Liginde Al-Ahli Doha forması giyen Julian Draxler, maç devam ederken sahayı terk etti.



Oyuncu kısa bir süre sonra sahaya geri döndü. Oyuncunun bağırsak problemi yaşadığı öğrenildi.



pic.twitter.com/8ehEGZWeJl — Spora Giriş (@SporaGiris) October 23, 2023

Julian Draxler, who played for Al-Ahli Doha in the Qatar League, left the field while the match was in progress. The player returned to the field shortly after. It was learned that the player had intestinal problems.

I’ll say this...Draxler looked remarkably relaxed given the situation. There was no “duck walk” or “race walking” to get back to the locker room. Perhaps, the damage had already been done?

In terms of outgoings, Manchester United are open to letting Jadon Sancho leave, with his time at Old Trafford ‘90% over’.

Sky Sport is reporting that Sancho could end up with FC Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund:

Should Sancho depart Manchester United, then Juventus are likely to bring him in, moving ahead of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in the race for his signature.

However, Florian Plettenberg says that Barca and BVB might not be “realistic”...but also that Juventus could offer Sancho a landing spot via loan:

News Jadon #Sancho: He‘s is planning a restart in the winter and intends to leave ManUtd. #MUFC



➡️ A move to another European country is more likely than staying in England

➡️ A transfer to Barcelona or Dortmund is currently not realistic. #BVB



Juventus Turin is interested… pic.twitter.com/OlbxBQ1487 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 24, 2023

News Jadon #Sancho: He‘s is planning a restart in the winter and intends to leave ManUtd. #MUFC ➡️ A move to another European country is more likely than staying in England ➡️ A transfer to Barcelona or Dortmund is currently not realistic. #BVB Juventus Turin is interested and is considering signing Sancho on loan - confirmed. @SkySportDE

Bayern Munich made a triumphant return from the international break with a 3-1 victory over Mainz 05.

It was not always pretty for the Bavarians, but there were some amazing sequences that gave fans a taste of how good this could all look once everyone is back in sync (and off of the injured list).

Even with a banged up crew, Thomas Tuchel was able to push the right buttons enough to coax a victory out of his boys.

Canadian Jonathan David, who was loosely linked to Bayern Munich at various points, is reportedly drawing interest from AC Milan:

Lille’s Jonathan David is among the priorities in AC Milan’s search to bring in a striker, reports Calciomercato, with their positive relationship with the Ligue 1 club being a contributing factor. They will attempt to move for the 23-year-old in January and will return in the summer if their initial efforts are unsuccessful.

The seemingly never-ending saga between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé is still...going. If the Frenchman decides to leave the club, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are waiting to give him a new home (provided he does not want a move to Real Madrid):

Chelsea and Liverpool are both ready to make huge contract offers to Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé in January to try and convince him to reject advances from Real Madrid.

