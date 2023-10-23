Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich: 2023 Champions League group stage full coverage

The UEFA Champions League is back and in this final edition of the traditional group stage, Bayern Munich gear up to face Turkish champions Galatasaray SK in a game that could decide the fate of the group, given that Manchester United seem determined to crash and burn at the moment.

Thomas Tuchel heads to Turkey with a severely depleted squad, but he will have no excuses if his team are unable to best Galatasaray, who currently sit in 2nd place in the Group A table. With Bundesliga teams suffering in Europe so far this season, it’s up to Bayern to once again be the standard bearer and keep notching up checks in the “Wins” column, for people who care about that sort of thing.

