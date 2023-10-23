 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Bavarian Podcast Works Flagship Show has dropped! Check it out NOW!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich releases squad traveling squad for Galatasaray tilt in Champions League

The Bayern Munich boys are ready for some action.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich released its traveling roster that will be on hand to face Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

While most of the names were expect, there are a few notable omissions that could impact the squad. Regardless, Bayern Munich should still be the heavy favorite in Turkey for what could be a very entertaining UCL tilt:

Some notes:

  • Manuel Neuer is still banged up, but is expected to be available on Saturday vs. SV Darmstadt 98.
  • Leon Goretzka will miss his first match after suffering a metacarpal fracture against Mainz 05 on Saturday.
  • Neither Raphaël Guerreiro, not Dayot Upamecano are making the trip, but both are making progress with their respective returns to action:
  • On the brightside, Noussair Mazraoui is back with the team and could see action in the starting XI for Thomas Tuchel.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray in the Champions League? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Flagship Show on Spotify or below:

In This Stream

Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich: 2023 Champions League group stage full coverage

View all 3 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works