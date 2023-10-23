Bayern Munich releases squad traveling squad for Galatasaray tilt in Champions League

Bayern Munich released its traveling roster that will be on hand to face Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

While most of the names were expect, there are a few notable omissions that could impact the squad. Regardless, Bayern Munich should still be the heavy favorite in Turkey for what could be a very entertaining UCL tilt:

Some notes:

Manuel Neuer is still banged up, but is expected to be available on Saturday vs. SV Darmstadt 98.

Leon Goretzka will miss his first match after suffering a metacarpal fracture against Mainz 05 on Saturday.

Neither Raphaël Guerreiro, not Dayot Upamecano are making the trip, but both are making progress with their respective returns to action:

Beide jetzt auch mit ersten Übungen am Ball - unter der Anleitung von Simon Martinello. #FCBayern https://t.co/p0EdeDwybh pic.twitter.com/oMxhoFXxIm — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) October 23, 2023

On the brightside, Noussair Mazraoui is back with the team and could see action in the starting XI for Thomas Tuchel.

