Bavarian Podcast Works S6E15: Assessing Bayern Munich’s weekend win over Mainz; Who are the options to replace Leon Goretzka?; Previewing Galatasaray; and MORE!

Bayern Munich picked up a win this weekend in the Bundesliga over Mainz 05, but bigger challenges lie ahead and the squad is officially battling #InjuryBlitz2023.

Leon Goretzka became the latest Bayern Munich player to sustain an injury and the Germany international will be out of action until roughly mid-November if things heal properly.

During a season where depth was going to be an issue, the Bavarians are hitting one pothole after another on the pathway to success. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s episode:

Some final thoughts on Bayern Munich’s big win over Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

How will Thomas Tuchel replace Leon Goretzka in the central midfield? Konrad Laimer? Jamal Musiala? Raphaël Guerreiro?

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.