Bayern Munich campus round-up: A positive week headlined by a sensational return from injury after 728 days

Bayern Munich’s youth teams, U-19 and Bayern II, played this weekend, but Bayern’s U-17 team did not. They will return to action this Wednesday against Heidenheim’s U-17 team. Here is the round up for the other two teams:

Bayern II 6-3 Eintracht Bamberg

Before there is any discussion about the sporting side of things, the highlight of the match was undoubtedly Lukas Schneller’s return to action. After an incredible 728 days out through injury, the talented keeper was finally between the sticks. One can only imagine how difficult such a long recovery must have been and he deserves full credit for such a remarkable feat. Unfortunately, he was unable to celebrate his return with a clean sheet, though he was solid and helpless for all three conceded goals.

There are many reasons why Eintracht Bamberg ended up second bottom by the end of this match day and Bayern II found out exactly what they were in a 6-3 thrashing that was far more comprehensive than even the scoreline suggests. Bamberg simply offered no resistance as Bayern II carved them open time and time again en route to a comprehensive 4-0 half time lead.

Dion Berisha and Timo Kern each grabbed a brace as Bayern’s pressing and quick passing through the center brought them joy time and time again. After half time, Bayern II slowed down and conceded 3 very sloppy goals in the last 20 minutes, but was never in doubt of a win. Lucas Copado scored a classic poacher’s goal and Taichi Fukui, benched due to his international travels, came on to finish off the scoring.

Due to multiple postponed games, Bayern II has played just 13 games while every other team in the league has played between 16 and 17 games. The gap to the top is a staggering 19 points, which the four games in hand cannot fix on their own. Bayern II is next in action against SV Wacker Friday, October 27, 1:00PM EST. If one wants to watch, follow FC Bayern Campus on twitter to find the link on the day of the game.

Mainz U-19 1-2 Bayern U-19

Though the senior Mainz side is struggling with just 2 points from its’ first 8 games, the U-19 side was top of the U-19 league and unbeaten with 17 points after 7 games. Bayern’s U-19 side had just 11 points from 7. Bayern U-19s had not won their last three games while Mainz U-19s had won their last four. The day of the match, Bayern even announced that three key players in Gabriel Gonzales, Lennard Becker and star man Jonathan Asp Jensen were injured. All this serves to make Bayern’s last gasp triumph all the more impressive.

Bayern took the early lead in the 5th minute via the increasingly important Kurt Rüger, before Mainz fought back in an end to end game. The opponents would find the equalizer in the 57th minute, but striker Robert Ramsak would bundle in a late winner in the 90th minute.

Bayern U-19s next match will be against Galatasaray’s U-19s, who lie bottom of the table in the UEFA Youth League, as Bayern will look to progress out of the group stages for the first time in four tries. The team currently sits in second, tied with Manchester United on 3 points and behind Copenhagen, who are top with 6 points. The game will be on Tuesday, October 24, 7:00AM EST, which anyone can watch via UEFA.