Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt was glad to be back against Mainz

This season has not gotten off to a great start for Bayern Munich star center-back Matthijs de Ligt.

However, the shakey beginning to the 2023/24 campaign has had little to do with his actual on-field performance. Some nagging injuries and a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s doghouse (one does not need a reason to end up there, it just sort of happens), have De Ligt scrambling to re-establish himself at Bayern Munich.

Against Mainz, De Ligt took his first step toward moving in that direction.

“90 minutes in such a game were good. It wasn’t an easy game. I’m coming back from an injury and I didn’t play much before that. If I had more rhythm, I wouldn’t get a yellow card, but I would get to the ball. I was a millimeter too late. But I’m sure that I can now get into a very good rhythm through playing games,” De Ligt told kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

De Ligt referenced a very controversial play where he could have — on another day — been given a red card. On Saturday, however, it was just a yellow for a late challenge. Regardless, De Ligt is looking forward to developing a partnership with fellow defender Kim Min-jae.

“We played well. I think we have a lot of quality, we fit well together. The more we play together, the better things will be,” De Ligt said.

