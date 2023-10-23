Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea frontrunners for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala?; Borussia Dortmund and Jadon Sancho heading for reunion?; Bayern faces competition from Napoli, AC Milan, and RB Leipzig for Schalke youngster; and MORE!

Another day, another rumor linking Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala to some deep-pocketed European clubs.

Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC, and Real Madrid are listed as having serious interest in the Germany international:

Jamal Musiala is quickly becoming one of Europe’s most sought-after commodities. As confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, a host of European giants are keeping tabs on the Bayern wonderkid’s development, including Liverpool and Chelsea, while Spanish media report that Real Madrid are eyeing the 20-year-old with his good friend Jude Bellingham potentially being an ace up their sleeve. It will be hard for the perennial German champions to convince their wonderkid to stay, especially if Thomas Tuchel remains in charge. The ex-Chelsea boss has frequently been accused of not getting the best out of Musiala, of neglecting him. Musiala has already won everything there is to win at Bayern, even, technically, the Champions League (despite not featuring). Although Harry Kane and Leroy Sane are firing on all cylinders this term, Bayern do not look like they can challenge for a European trophy under Tuchel. They are still showing the same frailties that prematurely cost Julian Nagelsmann his job.

90Min.com compiled three stories giving updates on Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho, whose career is in limbo. His old club, Borussia Dortmund, might be willing to throw him a lifeline.

Per ESPN:

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a reunion with Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho and are ready to make a move to re-sign the England international in January.

The Times is reporting that BVB coach Edin Terzić has been in touch with Sancho:

Dortmund boss Edin Terzic has already been in touch with Sancho over a January transfer.

Finally, The Guardian is reporting that several players at Manchester United have told Sancho to try and make amends with manager Erik ten Hag:

Senior members of the United squad have urged Sancho to apologise to manager Erik ten Hag, who has warned the winger he will be put up for sale in the January transfer window if he does not heed their advice soon.

Bayern Munich has been closely linked to Schalke 04 midfielder Assan Ouédraogo, but RB Leipzig, AC Milan, and Napoli are also in the mix:

The list of clubs interesting in signing Assan Ouédraogo from Schalke 04 continue to grow and AC Milan are among them, according to a report. As per Calciomercato.it, Milan have been joined by Napoli in the hunt for the 17-year-old midfielder Ouédraogo, who has already a key player for Schalke during a difficult season given they are currently third from last in the 2. Bundesliga. In Germany, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are keen on the teenager and as shown in the past they would have no problem investing a significant amount to sign a young talent that they can develop. Ouédraogo has a contract with Schalke which runs until 2027 and he is valued between €15-20m. However, in his contract there is a clause of around €10m, which is only valid until June. He has been playing predominantly as a box-to-box midfielder thus far but is versatile, something which may appeal to Milan who invested in similar profiles in the summer.

Bayern Munich made a triumphant return from the international break with a 3-1 victory over Mainz 05.

It was not always pretty for the Bavarians, but there were some amazing sequences that gave fans a taste of how good this could all look once everyone is back in sync (and off of the injured list).

Even with a banged up crew, Thomas Tuchel was able to push the right buttons enough to coax a victory out of his boys.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode of the Postgame Show:

A gander at Tuchel’s starting XI selections.

A rundown of the scoring.

Some thoughts on why the team’s defense looked so out of sorts at times.

The lack of service to Harry Kane continues.

Eyeing the positives of what could have been a disaster is Mainz could finish.

Bayern Munich is rumored to still be in the race for Chelsea FC defender Trevoh Chalobah, but could face competition from AS Roma:

Jose Mourinho’s Roma have joined Bayern Munich in the race to sign Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah in the January transfer window, according to reports. The 24-year-old is yet to play for the Blues this season, falling down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino and is also dealing with a hamstring injury. Thiago Silva has remained ahead of Chalobah in Pochettino’s plans, while Levi Colwill and Axel Disasi have also become first team regulars. That means that Chalobah is likely to leave Chelsea in the next transfer window with Bayern Munich keen to bring in the Blues academy graduate. But the German champions now face competition from Italian side Roma, who are also considering a January bid for Chalobah, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Roma have already done business with Chelsea this season, with Mourinho signing Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan in the summer. Lukaku has made a strong start to life in Rome, registering seven goals across his opening eight games.

One of the more consistent rumors of late has been Bayern Munich’s interest in Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Now, it looks like Phillips has the green light to leave City as Bayern and Newcastle United circle:

According to reports, Kalvin Phillips is likely to leave Manchester City during the January transfer window. WHAT HAPPENED? The Leeds academy graduate has been the subject of persistent rumours that he may leave the team, but a report from Fabrizio Romano suggests that a transfer may be close at hand. The desire to once again play regular football is reportedly a priority for Phillips moving forward, and both the club and the player are believed to view a move in the January window as “very likely” at this point. THE BIGGER PICTURE: In 2022, Phillips came to the Etihad on a surge of momentum after securing his spot in England’s starting lineup and playing in all seven of his country’s games as Gareth Southgate’s team advanced to the European Championships final. Phillips has only been able to make three bench appearances this season due to Pep Guardiola’s continued reluctance to start the midfield hardman in the league despite the numerous injury concerns in the squad. Phillips has been linked to Bayern Munich and Newcastle United.

Chelsea FC could be planning a massive move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen:

Chelsea are “prepared to move heaven and earth” to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with a January transfer not yet ruled out.

Bayern Munich is back in action, the German national team made some progress, there are transfer rumors galore, and, overall, the craziness is back.

This episode of the Weekend Warm-up hits on much of that, so let’s get right to it and take a look at what is on tap: