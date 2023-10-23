Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel on Noussair Mazraoui

Head coach Thomas Tuchel briefly addressed the topic of the team’s recent conversations with right-back Noussair Mazraoui amid a small furor in Germany over recent social media posts by the Bayern Munich player reacting to the recent escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.

The club previously issued a statement and did not respond with any further action toward the player.

Since then, Bayern traveled without Mazraoui, who is recuperating from injury, and defeated Mainz 3-1 on the road in Bundesliga action.

“We spoke to him, also briefly with the team yesterday before training,” Tuchel said after the game (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I only have partial knowledge of the subject. This is a matter that goes far beyond football. We trust in the good spirit of the dressing room. I continue to have trust in the person of Nous — misunderstandings can happen. This topic will probably still follow us for a while.”

Bayern play at Galatasaray next in the Champions League on Tuesday. Midfielder Konrad Laimer started at right-back in Mazraoui’s absence, but a new injury to Leon Goretzka may call for a change in configuration should Mazraoui remain unavailable.

