Bayern Munich take apart RB Leipzig 3-0 in the Frauen-Bundesliga

Bayern Munich’s Frauen side was back in action today on the road at RB Leipzig.

Bayern peppered the Leipzig goal from the opening whistle, although many of the chances went wayward before Giulia Gwinn latched on to the end of a set peice and fired straight into the net in the 10th minute.

In the 14th minute, Lea Schüller — who was frustrated by one or two early efforts gone wide — helped Bayern pour it on with a delightful low cross that sliced across the entire face of goal and found striker Jovana Damnjanović at the far post for the 2-0.

A positive display of teamwork and fluidity kept Leipzig from making any inroads. Damnjanović and Schüller combined again on the right side to result in a near post finish for Damnjanović shortly before half-time, giving Bayern a 3-0 lead.

The second half came with more impetus from Leipzig, but Bayern still flexed their muscle on occasion. A 60th minute blistering counter resulted in Schüller played in with a wide angle for her shot, but her strike came in low and straight at the keeper.

In the 70th minute substitute Klara Bühl nearly found Lina Magull in the box with a delightful chip over the top, but her pass was just out of reach. Georgia Stanway found the net in the 90th minute but was judged offside.

Bayern might not be totally thrilled with their second half, but in an early season already full of setbacks — two draws in five matches — a solid margin of victory and a clean sheet is a performance to build on.

The full match (replay available) was streamed live on YouTube courtesy of DAZN.

The Frauen host VfL Wolfsburg on November 5 in another key tilt at the top of the Bundesliga table. Wolfsburg drew 2-2 to Hoffenheim this week.