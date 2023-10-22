Breaking: Bayern Munich announce Leon Goretzka out for multiple games with injury

For a team with not a lot of midfielders, losing even a single one is a devastating blow. Unfortunately, it seems that Bayern Munich cannot catch a break, as the club’s worst fears were confirmed after Leon Goretzka had to be subbed off after injury versus Mainz yesterday. The midfielder has reportedly suffered a metacarpal fracture and will be out for multiple games, according to the official statement.

ℹ️ Leon Goretzka suffered a hand fracture in Saturday's game against Mainz, as confirmed by a scan carried out by the medical department.



Goretzka underwent a successful operation on Sunday and is set to miss the upcoming matches. — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) October 22, 2023

Goretzka is now sure to miss Bayern’s Champions League game against Galatasaray as well as the next Bundesliga fixture vs. Darmstadt. In fact, his participation against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker early next month is now in doubt.

With Konrad Laimer already having to start at right-back due to an injury to Noussair Mazraoui, it's unclear who Thomas Tuchel can use to fill the gap next to Joshua Kimmich during this crisis. A solution may be to use Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala as co-attacking midfielders in a 4-1-4-1 setup, but that could easily leave the defense exposed.

It's a tough situation for the coach — he'll need some luck and guile to see it through.