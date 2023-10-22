Sven Ulreich pleased with Bayern Munich’s efficiency in win over Mainz

Bayern Munich backup goalkeeper Sven Ulreich performed well against Mainz, making a crucial save against a Jae-Sung Lee header to deny Mainz a goal that would have leveled the game during the first half.

According to Sky Sports (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Ulreich was pleased with the team’s performance, especially with respect to the troubles the team has had against Mainz in the past:

“We knew it would be a very difficult game because we’ve always had a hard time here in the last few games. We were very efficient up front. We’re happy we won the game, I think overall we played well,” said Ulreich.

The reliable No. 2 also commented on his role in the team as the backup to team captain Manuel Neuer, whose return to the starting line-up is expected shortly.

“I’m happy that (Manuel Neuer) will be able to get back on the pitch soon because I really like him as a person. I’ll then sit on the bench and support Manu so that he plays a good season,” said Ulreich. “Of course it’s always nice to be on the pitch, but my role is clear. When Manu is fit, he plays.”

Ulreich is an excellent player to have as the second-choice goalkeeper, he understands his role well and looks to do everything he can to support Neuer and the rest of his teammates.

