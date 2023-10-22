Thomas Müller swaps jerseys with and encourages Mainz’s Brajan Gruda

For anyone who watched Bayern Munich’s game against Mainz, it was hard not to notice the quality displayed by 19-year-old Mainz winger Brajan Gruda.

This includes Bayern’s very own Thomas Müller who swapped shirts with Gruda after the match and offered the youngster some words of encouragement via Instagram.

Thomas Müller Brajan Gruda pic.twitter.com/4FoNtHefl0 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 21, 2023

Gruda is experiencing a good run of form, which may be the catalyst for a breakout season for the young German. While he’s only scored one Bundesliga goal this season, Gruda was arguably Mainz’s best player on the night, assisting Anthony Caci’s first-half goal and striking the post with an excellent shot in the second. If these sorts of performances continue, it is likely Germany U-21 international will draw interest from other clubs. While it’s far too early to call for his signing, one has to wonder if Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund is keeping an eye on the youngster.

