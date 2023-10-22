Harry Kane is happy with how Bayern Munich started the game against Mainz

Harry Kane scored an important goal to put Bayern Munich up by two goals against Mainz early in the first half and shared his opinions on the win after the match.

“We started the game well and went two goals up early on. But the goal we conceded shortly before half-time changed the situation for the second half. Luckily we scored the third goal quickly, which helped us a lot. Overall, it was an important win,” said Kane (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kane’s header was assisted by Leon Goretzka as part of a set-piece move that saw Bayern’s talismanic striker score his ninth goal of the current Bundesliga campaign in only eight matches. While this goalscoring rate sets Kane on track to eclipse Niklas Füllkrug’s tally of 16 goals last season, Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy currently sits on 14, which will make for an exciting race for the Torjägerkanone. Goalscoring aside, Kane is pleased to have been able to overcome the scare of Mainz’s 43rd-minute goal and secure the victory in the second half.

