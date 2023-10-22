Harry Kane credits Bayern Munich keeper Sven Ulreich as Manuel Neuer nears return

Bayern Munich starting keeper Manuel Neuer is inching closer to his injury return at long last, but his stand-in Sven Ulreich might still have another game in between the sticks before the Germany No. 1 is ready to resume his duties.

Ulreich started in goal for Bayern again out of the international break as Bayern eased past Mainz on the road, 3-1, and made a number of key saves to hold off Bo Svensson’s aggressive and indefatigable side.

“Sven is a fantastic goalkeeper,” said Bayern striker and England captain Harry Kane in post-game comments captured by Sport1 journalist Christopher Michel, via @iMiaSanMia. “Everyone here works hard and does everything they can to keep a clean sheet. We didn’t manage to do that today. But it’s important that we have this mindset.”

Kane played his part in marshaling Bayern’s fearsome but inconsistent attack as the visiting Bavarians waxed and waned over the course of the 90’. The former Tottenham Hotspur star tapped home a header in the 16th minute to provide his side a crucial 2-0 advantage, but had it not been for Ulreich, it easily could have been 1-1 by then — and a far different game.

Bayern’s next matches are away to Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, and home vs. Darmstadt on Saturday before a trip to Saarbrücken in the second round of the DFB-Pokal the following Wednesday. Neuer will have his chance to ease in during this period, but Ulreich is also showing so far that he is up to the task for however long that is required.

Looking for more analysis on Bayern Munich’s big 3-1 victory over Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Podcast on Spotify or below: