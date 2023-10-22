 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thomas Tuchel responds to Uli Hoeneß statement about the winter transfer activity

Tuchel has learned to pick his fights.

By Der_Bayer
/ new
After Bayern Munich’s deserved 3-1 win over Mainz 05, Thomas Tuchel was inevitably faced with questions about the coming winter transfer window and statement of Uli Hoeneß regarding the club’s coming transfer activity. Hoeneß had stated that the club would not be undertaking a “major transfer offensive” in January.

As reported by @iMiaSanMia, Tuchel seemed to have learned from his previous public comments about the transfer activity of the club and his squad thinness and this time around he managed to expertly dodge any animosity towards the club’s patriarch, while still hinting a slight disagreement. Making sure to emphasize the squad’s quality, Tuchel made it clear that the squad needs to stay very healthy and regenerate accordingly, as actually can’t afford an injury crisis.

Are you on board with the statements from Uli Hoeneß regarding potential transfers in the winter or is this to be seen as a note of a lack of upport towards the coach from the club’s hierarchy?

Feel free to express your opinions on the comment section below.

