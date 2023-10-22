Thomas Tuchel is happy with Bayern Munich win over Mainz 05 but sees room for improvement

After the hard fought game against relegation threatened Mainz 05 Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel gave his opinions on the postgame conference as reported by @iMiaSanMia on X (formerly know as Twitter) and live on YouTube by the Bayern Munich official X page.

The coach was pleased with the win, especially as it was a pacy dynamic game with many momentum changes. Still he made his dissatisfaction with the sloppiness of Bayern’s attacking play, especially in the transition zone, known. He demanded less negligence from the team and saw the Mainz’s goal shortly before half-time as a much-needed wake-up call.

According to Tuchel there were many reasons for the at time disjointed team display. Some of the first team players (Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Matthijs de Ligt) had all been fighting injury concerns and had barely managed to make the starting eleven. Additionally, the jet lag for German national team players had been another concern in the preparations. All in all, the coach was pleased with the result and made sure to praise Mainz for the tenacity they showed.

