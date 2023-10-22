Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel worried about shorthanded midfield unit

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka picked up an undisclosed hand injury during the team’s 3-1 victory over Mainz and the situation has coach Thomas Tuchel concerned.

“I’m a bit worried about Leon and his hand. I hope it won’t end up like with Serge,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). ”Leon played very well today, just like he did against Freiburg, and scored a very decisive goal to make it 3-1. Now we just hope the hand injury isn’t that bad.”

Goretzka picked up a goal and an assist in what was one of his finest efforts of the season. The Germany international completed 87% of his passes, provided two key passes, had one interception, and only lost possession nine times. Now, though, an injury could derail his progress.

As for what could happen if Goretzka has to miss games, Tuchel would naturally look to Konrad Laimer, whose playing time has been shifted between midfield and right-back because of injuries to Noussair Mazraoui — and Tuchel’s own preference to play Laimer at right-back.

Tuchel could easily slide Musiala back to the No. 8 position, but that option has been curiously off the table after two seasons which saw the youngster drop as far back as the No. 6.

Now, it seems like Musiala is a No. 10 or nothing and that could prove detrimental to the squad given the lack of available depth.

Raphaël Guerreiro could also be an option...eventually, but he has not been able to stay healthy.

