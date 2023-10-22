Transfer Update: Bayern Munich open to selling Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting this winter

With Harry Kane now in the squad and Mathys Tel having an emergence of sensational scoring form, the windows of opportunity for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting at Bayern Munich have started to dwindle. The striker has only made a total of two starts this season for the Rekordmeister from his nine appearances across all competitions, as it has been Kane and Tel getting the majority of the minutes at the striker’s spot. However, Tel has also gotten time as a winger, given his attacking versatility that is such a luxury for Thomas Tuchel to have.

Choupo-Moting’s current contract with Bayern runs through June 2024, but the club could be looking to offload him during he January transfer window. Per information from Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern is open to the possibility of selling the Cameroon international if a good enough offer was to come in for him. If satisfactory offers do not come in, the club is also more than happy to let the striker run down the remainder of his contract and wind up leaving as a free agent during the summer transfer window after this season.

Choupo-Moting is still very much appreciated by the club, but they are just keeping their eyes and ears open for an offer that could be equally as good for the player as it is for the club. He will want to be somewhere where he can get more regular minutes and the club certainly would not mind seeing some financial return to make that happen.

With 17 goals and 4 assists across all competitions last season and 9 goals and 5 assists the season before, Choupo has proven that he can be a reliable player in attack, even if he is used to playing second fiddle behind someone else. Last season, Bayern did not have an outright striker, but in his previous seasons at the club, he did a more than ample job providing goals and assists acting as Robert Lewandowski’s backup before the Polish ace wound up leaving for Barcelona.