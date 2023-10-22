Vote! Mainz 1 - Bayern Munich 3: Community player ratings

Bayern Munich returned from the October international break with a solid 3-1 Bundesliga road win over Mainz. The result improves the Bavarians to a 6-2-0 start in Thomas Tuchel’s first full campaign with the team — but amazingly, that is only good for third place in the table right now.

Leverkusen and Stuttgart are still setting the pace, and while Bayern looks strong, the team certainly does not look unbeatable. Despite a 2-0 lead inside of 20 minutes and a typically dominant edge in possession, Bayern were outshot — conceding 16 attempts on goal to their own 13 produced. And while Mainz only managed three on target, one or two of the wayward attempts were clear-cut chances that came very close to changing the dynamic of the game.

In the end, Leroy Sané’s early connection to Kingsley Coman set the tone. Harry Kane’s tidy header soon after, and Leon Goretzka’s clean-up goal in the second half, sealed the deal for the Bavarians, who will be glad the home side never got to make more of a contest out of this one.

Thomas Müller donned 19-year-old Brajan Gruda’s opposing jersey after the match in a fitting nod to the young German winger’s strong performance on the day.

Here is how German outlet Bild rated everyone’s efforts. Have your own say below the jump!

