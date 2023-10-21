Injury Update: Leon Goretzka suffers suspected broken finger in Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win over Mainz

Leon Goretzka got on the score sheet with an expertly-taken second half strike, scoring Bayern Munich’s third goal in the team’s 3-1 win at Mainz that sent them back up to third in the Bundesliga table.

Kingsley Coman and Harry Kane scored the other goals for the Rekordmeister in what was a hard fought win that Mainz could have had a lot more to show for, having hit the woodwork on more than one occasion.

Matthijs De Ligt featured for the first time since sustaining his knee injury in the 7-0 win over VfL Bochum at the Allianz Arena, and he was needed given the recent hamstring injury to Dayot Upamecano. Thomas Tuchel is currently running thing on center backs.

While De Ligt’s return, as well as Manuel Neuer finally being fully fit again, is an injury boost for Tuchel and Bayern, Goretzka required treatment from Bayern’s physios midway through the second half on what appeared to be his hand. He got his treatment after an aerial dual in Bayern’s box where he seemed to land rather awkwardly on his affected hand, leaving him in a heap of pain and requiring treatment. He was eventually replaced by Bouna Sarr in the 75th minute of play, which was a move that saw Konrad Laimer pushed up from right back into the midfield, with Sarr taking the right back spot.

Per information from Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl, it is suspected by the club that Goretzka has broken a finger on his affected hand (via @iMiaSanMia). He is undergoing scans to determine the extent of the injury, but it remains unclear how this would his effect his availability moving forward. He could, in theory, play with a splint, but it would be up to the team doctors as to whether or not that would be too much of a risk if he did, in fact, break a finger.

