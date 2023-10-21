Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Mainz 1-3 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich made a triumphant return from the international break with a 3-1 victory over Mainz 05.
It was not always pretty for the Bavarians, but there were some amazing sequences that gave fans a taste of how good this could all look once everyone is back in sync (and off of the injured list).
Even with a banged up crew, Thomas Tuchel was able to push the right buttons enough to coax a victory out of his boys.
Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode of the Postgame Show:
- A gander at Tuchel’s starting XI selections.
- A rundown of the scoring.
- Some thoughts on why the team’s defense looked so out of sorts at times.
- The lack of service to Harry Kane continues.
- Eyeing the positives of what could have been a disaster is Mainz could finish.
