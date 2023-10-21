Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Mainz 1-3 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich made a triumphant return from the international break with a 3-1 victory over Mainz 05.

It was not always pretty for the Bavarians, but there were some amazing sequences that gave fans a taste of how good this could all look once everyone is back in sync (and off of the injured list).

Even with a banged up crew, Thomas Tuchel was able to push the right buttons enough to coax a victory out of his boys.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode of the Postgame Show:

A gander at Tuchel’s starting XI selections.

A rundown of the scoring.

Some thoughts on why the team’s defense looked so out of sorts at times.

The lack of service to Harry Kane continues.

Eyeing the positives of what could have been a disaster is Mainz could finish.

