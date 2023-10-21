 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Weekend Warm-up Podcast has dropped! Get a preview of Bayern vs. Mainz and a lot more!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Mainz 1-3 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Take the three points and run!

By CSmith1919
/ new
1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich made a triumphant return from the international break with a 3-1 victory over Mainz 05.

It was not always pretty for the Bavarians, but there were some amazing sequences that gave fans a taste of how good this could all look once everyone is back in sync (and off of the injured list).

Even with a banged up crew, Thomas Tuchel was able to push the right buttons enough to coax a victory out of his boys.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode of the Postgame Show:

  • A gander at Tuchel’s starting XI selections.
  • A rundown of the scoring.
  • Some thoughts on why the team’s defense looked so out of sorts at times.
  • The lack of service to Harry Kane continues.
  • Eyeing the positives of what could have been a disaster is Mainz could finish.

Make sure to check out our postgame coverage here on Bavarian Football Works and follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, @cyl3r, and more.

In This Stream

Mainz vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 11 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works