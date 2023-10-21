 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Mainz prepared for “biggest challenge” in facing Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05 is on tap.

Borussia Mönchengladbach v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Mainz 05 has not has the best season so far, but that does not mean that the club will not be a threat to Bayern Munich later today.

Mainz coach Bo Svensson will have his banged up team ready for a big test.

“Playing against Bayern is the greatest challenge that you can have in German football. You have to look forward to this game. Of course, we had a couple of positive results against Bayern of late,” Svensson told Bundesliga.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “A lot of things have to fall into place to make that happen again, though. We have to be at our absolute best, and Bayern maybe not. We’ll need the luck on our side in a couple of key situations.”

Svensson will also be facing Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel, a personal friend.

“It’ll be nice to see him again on Saturday. It’s a special relationship that I have with him. The focus has to be on the game and what we have to deliver as a team. On the personal side of things, it’s also going to be great to see Thomas. It doesn’t matter how the game turns out,” Svensson said.

