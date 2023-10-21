Report: Real Madrid chief scout has grand plans for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies in 2024

With a contract ending in 2025 and no talks yet between Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich, some clubs are getting the impression that they will be able to strike on the Canadian star next summer — including Real Madrid.

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Juni Calafat, the chief scout for Los Blancos, is already hard at work in making sure Davies make the move to Spain next summer:

Real Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat has identified Alphonso Davies as a priority target and is working in the background to make the move happen. Calafat has already developed a close relationship with Davies’ agent Nick Huoseh. Real Madrid want Davies in summer 2024 and, with one year left left on his contract, are hoping to get him for a fee of €40m. The maximum they are willing to go for is €50m. Bayern, meanwhile, are unwilling to sell Davies - but since the player’s contract only runs until 2025, Davies has more leverage should he decide not to extend.

The figure of €50 million is laughable, but Davies does hold some power in this. If he decides Real Madrid is where he wants to be, Bayern Munich will be placed in a tough position — accept the low-ball €50 million or ride out his contract and lose him for nothing.

If Davies is truly intent on leaving, though, Manchester City is expected to lob an offer his way, which could actually help Bayern Munich.

