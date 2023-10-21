 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Borussia Mönchengladbach v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga

Mainz vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash against Mainz right here!

Contributors: Bavarian Football Works Staff
Here’s something funny to think about. The last time Mainz won a game in the Bundesliga was back in April 2023, against ... Bayern Munich. Yes, Mainz have failed to win a single game since they almost ruined Thomas Tuchel’s title charge last season.

Could they pull it off again?

Hopefully not, but it’s going to be a close game. Tuchel has to do without several key players, including most of his midfield and defense, and the vast majority of his players are tired from playing national team games during the international break. Bo Svensson has a chance to pull one over on Bayern Munich yet again — will he do it?

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

7 Total Updates Since
Oct 19, 2023, 12:00am CEST

