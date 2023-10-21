Mainz vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Here’s something funny to think about. The last time Mainz won a game in the Bundesliga was back in April 2023, against ... Bayern Munich. Yes, Mainz have failed to win a single game since they almost ruined Thomas Tuchel’s title charge last season.

Could they pull it off again?

Hopefully not, but it’s going to be a close game. Tuchel has to do without several key players, including most of his midfield and defense, and the vast majority of his players are tired from playing national team games during the international break. Bo Svensson has a chance to pull one over on Bayern Munich yet again — will he do it?

