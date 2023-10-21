Mainz vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

With the international break finally over, Bayern Munich can get back to the business of hunting for a 13th consecutive Bundesliga title. Is 13 an unlucky number? Maybe if you’re Thomas Tuchel, because the squad isn’t cutting him a break.

Serge Gnabry, Noussair Mazraoui, Dayot Upamecano and Raphaël Guerreiro are all out of commission, and Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are both doubtful. Missing half a defense and most of a midfield, the coach has to pull together a performance against a team that beat him 3-1 last season at the same ground. Can he really pull it off?

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: MEWA Arena, Mainz, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

