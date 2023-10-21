Thomas Tuchel says Matthijs de Ligt is ready to play for Bayern Munich against Mainz

In a time where Bayern Munich are beset with injury problems, they welcome a much needed boost as Matthijs de Ligt is fit again and ready to go again. The Bavarians play Mainz on the weekend as the Dutchman is set to be paired with Korean defender Kim Min-jae at the back:

Tuchel on the centre-back duo for tomorrow: We’re planning with Matthijs de Ligt and Minjae Kim at centre-back. Matthijs has trained fully again and is ready for tomorrow. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Bayern are still looking for defenders because they only have three senior center backs on the team; Tarek Buchmann is still not ready because surprise surprise, he’s also injured. The latest news is that the Rekordmeister are looking to bring in former Borussia Dortmund CB Sokratis Papasthatopoulos on a free transfer but are holding off on that move for the time being.