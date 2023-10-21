Bayern Munich boss cautions against looking past Mainz 05

If anyone would understand the fighting spirit of Mainz 05, it would be Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel.

From 2009 through 2014, Tuchel led Die Nullfünfer, but now he will square off with his old club being a shell of its former self. Mainz 05 is slumping and injured — but Tuchel is cautioning anyone, who thinks the match will be easy.

“Mainz love the role of the underdog. They’ve cultivated it. It’s a strength of theirs, especially at times when things aren’t going well. It’s something we need to face up against. We were in good form, had one of our best games against Freiburg. Now we’ve had an international break and are training again for the first time with the whole team today, but there are different situations,” Tuchel said. “I’m pleased we’re playing at 18:30. It’s not just about how we play football but also how we play physically. We’re expecting a lot of long balls, lots of battling for the second balls. I’m well aware of what’s coming our way.”

Bayern Munich can ill-afford a slip up against Mainz 05. Already sitting in third place, the Bavarians need to be focused and take care of business.

Looking for a preview of the Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05 match, along with a discussion on some of the latest transfer rumors and the German national team’s recent performances? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: