Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool’s wild reasoning for pursuit of Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala; Timo Werner to Eintracht Frankfurt?; Bayern to edge Tottenham Hotspur on Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips; Victor Osimhen on the move?; and MORE

While there are conflicting reports about whether or not Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala would actually consider a move away from the club in the summer of 2024 or the summer of 2025, there are some concrete reasons why Liverpool FC is considering a strong pursuit of the Germany international:

Liverpool are keen on a potential deal for Jamal Musiala ‘especially due to his resale value’, with the belief he could be moved on for a huge fee in the future. That’s according to SportBILD, who say the midfielder could be available from Bayern as he starts to get frustrated by a lack of playing time under Thomas Tuchel. They explain that the international break has been like a cure for Musiala, as he was a key player under Julian Nagelsmann and shined because of it. He doesn’t enjoy the same status at Bayern as he battles with Thomas Muller for a starting role, with the veteran winning out at the moment and Tuchel singing his praises. Bayern want to extend Musiala’s contract regardless as it expires in 2026 and clubs are eyeing him up, namely Liverpool, who have long had the player ‘on the list’. Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the player and ‘especially due to his resale value’ because of his age. The belief is that, even if they had to pay a big sum for the 20-year-old, they could still sell him on for a massive profit down the line.

English clubs think differently, don’t they? It is not as if Musiala is some unknown youngster. If Liverpool is already viewing Musiala as an asset and not a player, it would be a pointless move for the youngster.

Timo Werner’s second stint at RB Leipzig could be coming to an end — and he could end up with Eintracht Frankfurt, a move that would seem like a fit for all involved from a sporting perspective.

However, Werner’s salary is not something considered palatable for Die Adler:

Eintracht Frankfurt wants to significantly strengthen its offensive next winter and bring in two new strikers for the second half of the season, which begins in mid-January. Will Timo Werner be a candidate? The RB Leipzig attacker has only played 193 competitive minutes so far and scored once. Lois Openda, Benjamin Sesko and Yussuf Poulsen are currently ahead of the 27-year-old in the hierarchy, who is worried about his ticket to the European Championships in Germany. A departure from Werner is not yet an option for RB Leipzig. According to Sport Bild, those responsible should be ready to talk if a club comes knocking with specific interest. The Saxons only want to sell the striker for a significant profit after the club transferred 20 million euros to Chelsea FC 18 months ago. According to the report, the loan model is also conceivable if Werner, who is tied until 2026, pushes for a departure. He is said to be one of the top earners at RB with an annual salary of ten million euros, which means the reigning cup winners could save some money. Werner is said to be very popular with Eintracht sports director Markus Krösche. The Frankfurt-based club received 95 million euros for the sale of Randal Kolo Muani and had economic scope for action. Given his situation, will the 57-time national player now be monitored more closely? According to SPORT1 information, a Werner transfer is not an issue. Eintracht has put out feelers in various directions, but not to Leipzig. Krösche always emphasized how important it is not to break the salary structure. He always cited other traditional clubs such as Schalke 04, Hamburger SV and Werder Bremen as warning examples. They had increased their squad costs and then quickly slipped into the basement. Eintracht wants to avoid such a development at all costs. CFO Oliver Frankenbach recently rejected transfers in the 25 million mark. It is unlikely that the traditional Hessian club will throw its principles overboard for Werner. Especially since the striker has not yet come close to his strong figures from the first three years at RB, when he scored 50 Bundesliga goals. Werner’s future will most likely not lie in the Main metropolis of Frankfurt.

Bayern Munich is back in action, the German national team made some progress, there are transfer rumors galore, and, overall, the craziness is back.

This episode of the Weekend Warm-up hits on much of that, so let’s get right to it and take a look at what is on tap:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05 — and why this could be a very important match under less-than-ideal conditions for the Bavarians (even if Manuel Neuer should be back).

Some thoughts on the recent transfer rumors surrounding Jamal Musiala and why he might no longer be the fresh-faced phenom that fans have grown to love.

Some final thoughts on the German national team’s recent set of games, the rumors of another documentary on the squad, and wondering what Julian Nagelsmann’s plan will be moving forward.

Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko wants to leave BVB on a loan in January:

Youssoufa Moukoko will push for a loan move away from Borussia Dortmund in January to try and secure a place in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad, 90min understands. The 18-year-old burst on to the scene during the 2020/21 season, becoming the youngest player to ever feature in the Bundesliga after coming on for Erling Haaland against Hertha BSC aged just 16 years and one day. But with Sebastien Haller having been joined in the Dortmund ranks by last season’s Bundesliga top scorer, Niclas Fullkrug, Moukoko has found it difficult to earn regular minutes under Eden Terzic. Moukoko is yet to start a Bundesliga game this season, making just four substitute appearances, and his prospects of appearing for Germany at Euro 2024 are diminishing as a result. 90min understands that Moukoko’s representatives are exploring potential loan options in the January transfer window, with Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers understood to be among his admirers. Liverpool are long-term suitors of Moukoko but they have other priorities to address in the winter market and will instead look to beef up their options in central defence and central midfield. Nevertheless, there’s hope in Moukoko’s camp that one of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ may be tempted to make an offer he’s made available, with Chelsea viewed as a potential landing spot as they have a shortage of traditional number nines. Lazio, Fiorentina, Lens and Lyon are options on the continent. Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund’s director of football, has played down talk of a potential exit for Moukoko, telling reporters recently: “The club and Youssoufa Moukoko are not considering a winter move. Discussions were held after Niclas Fullkrug joined in the summer, understanding Youssoufa’s desire for more playing time. But sources have confirmed to 90min that Moukoko is keen to work his way into Julian Nagelsmann’s Euro 2024 plans, and knows that playing regular first-team football is the only way he’ll get the chance to represent Germany in the tournament that they are hosting.

Moukoko has been a disappointment, but is still young. The big question is whether or not he wants to make the changes within his game to achieve success. Right now, it does not look as if Moukoko is mature enough to handle the situation in the best manner.

Benjamin Pavard looks ready to take a major role with Inter Milan:

Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard is ready to prove his worth at the club following his brilliant displays for France during the international break. After four years at Bayern Munich, the 27-year-old jumped on the opportunity to join the Nerazzurri in the summer. The versatile defender arrived at Appiano Gentile in the final days of the summer transfer market. Therefore, Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has been gradually introducing him to the starting formation. The Frenchman has been sharing the right centre-back role with Matteo Darmian. But as il Corriere dello Sport (via FcInterNews) explains, Pavard is now ready to establish himself as one of the club’s main pillars. The former Stuttgart man is coming off a memorable international break. The French national team secured their spot in Euro 2024 with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands last week. On Tuesday, Les Bleus breezed past Scotland in a friendly encounter. The Inter defender was the author of a surprising brace in the 4-1 win. Therefore, Pavard returns to Milano high on confidence. He now looks to extend his positive international run with brilliant displays for the Nerazzurri. As the source tells it, the Inter Manager cherishes the Frenchman’s vast experience on the European and international levels. That’s why he relied on his services in UCL fixtures. The report also praises Pavard for rapidly integrating with the team and building a solid rapport with his teammates at the back. Thus, the former Bayern Munich man is now aiming to become an icon for France and a stalwart at Inter.

Germany and Mexico squared off in an international friendly — in Philadelphia, PA — at the same time as a Major League Baseball playoff game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks and also with the Philadelphia Flyers playing the Vancouver Canucks in their NHL home opener.

Needless to say, it was chaos in South Philly at the stadium complex as Germany and Mexico fought to a 2-2 draw, which felt...right. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

Checking out Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI.

A rundown of the scoring.

The game was pure chaos, but was fun...and nerve-wracking...and I am mostly concerned for how anyone got home from that Park-nado that must have occurred in South Philly.

Some thoughts on what we learned about Germany during this international break.

Victor Osimhen might want to leave Napoli and if he does, Manchester United and Chelsea FC both look ready to give him a new home:

Victor Osimhen is still considering his future at Napoli due to his unhappiness under head coach Rudi Garcia, with Chelsea and Manchester United still linked with a move for the striker.

Tottenham Hotspur is worried that Bayern Munich will beat them to the punch for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips:

In what comes as a potential blow to Tottenham in their pursuit of Kalvin Phillips, 90 min have now revealed that Bayern Munich have made contact over a move for the Manchester City star. It was Football Transfers who first reported last week that Spurs were ‘really keen’ on signing Phillips in January, with the midfielder alleged to have made his mind up to leave the Etihad Stadium in search of regular game time. The Mirror subsequently suggested a couple of days ago that the 27-year-old’s agents are fielding enquiries ahead of January and alleged that City would even be open to loaning out the player. If 90 min’s latest update is to be believed, Bayern have now reached out to City over Phillip’s availability in January. The report explains that Joao Palhinha remains the Bundesliga club’s top target and that they are expected to renew their interest in the Fulham star after failing to get a deal for him over the line in the summer. However, the Bavarians are thought to have identified Phillips as an alternative, with Thomas Tuchel said to be a fan of the former Leeds man. The publication adds that the England international is also attracting interest from a whole host of Premier League clubs, including Spurs, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Canada superstar Christine Sinclair has decided to call it a career:

