Julian Nagelsmann talks his fashion choices from Germany vs. the USA

Julian Nagelsmann’s fashion flair is in the spotlight once more.

The former Bayern Munich, coach flashed some eye-catching flannel in last Saturday’s 3-1 win over the USMNT in his debut as manager of the German men’s national team. Dating back to at least his Bayern days, though, his attire has caught the ire of at least some spectators — who seem to think his fit is not befitting the seriousness of his role.

However, Nagelsmann on this occasion was not only doing what suits him. As he explained ahead of Germany’s second match of their United States tour — which ended a 2-2 draw to Mexico — his outfit was meant for a charity auction:

Nagelsmann on his choice of clothes on the sidelines: “It was from our clothing supplier and I had a request as to whether I would be willing to auction it off for a good cause. I’ll do it. That’s why I won’t wear it again. We’ll get a few euros for a good cause. That fulfills me more than when everyone always reports about my clothes. Maybe I’ll wear something really boring tomorrow so you can talk to me more about the game”

Nagelsmann did indeed opt for a nondescript look against Mexico — and Germany’s fortunes went the way of his sartorial choices.

