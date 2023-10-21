Kingsley Coman lauds Mathys Tel’s continued growth and development at Bayern Munich

Mathys Tel is on a whole different level for Bayern Munich so far this season. He cannot seem to make a substitute appearance without scoring a goal and/or providing an assist for the Rekordmeister, whether in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, or Champions League. His performances have arguably warranted him getting more starts from Thomas Tuchel, but the manager always has the luxury of being able to bring him on in matches to really make a difference when the team needs it the most. Why try to fix what is not broken?

So far, Tel has found the back of the net six times and has provided an assist from a total of ten appearances across all competitions, the majority of which were substitute appearances off of the bench. While the still youngster might still be longing for starts himself, his performances for Bayern have not gone unnoticed, as he was picked for France’s U-21 squad by Thierry Henry, and he provided an assist in their recent 2-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina's U-21s.

It might not be too long before Tel eventually earns a call up to Didier Deschamps senior Les Bleus squad. Bayern teammate and French compatriot Kingsley Coman recently highlighted just how much Tel has continued to grow and develop since he joined Bayern from Rennes.

“He has made fantastic progress since he joined the club. We can see the difference in training, that he is really progressing every day and gaining maturity. He’s done great things for us this season and won us so many points with little game time,” Coman lauded in a press conference for France (via @iMiaSanMia).

“Beyond the goals, the dynamic he has when he comes in, his mentality to work every day without ever complaining, to do everything for the team, it’s something that I admire and appreciate. We don’t often see that in young players. If he continues this way, I think he will reach the top,” Coman continued.

Hopefully for Tuchel and Bayern, Tel does continue on playing in the same vein he has been, because they will need all the attacking prowess they can get as they continue to push across three fronts this season.