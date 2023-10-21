How Mathys Tel made sure he got his Bayern Munich move

Bayern Munich’s rising star, 18-year-old forward Mathys Tel, is determined to make the most of his experience with the Rekordmeister. Precocious and prolific, the youngster has become a goal-scoring super sub in his second year in Bavaria, where the sky seems to be the limit.

Tel’s focus on his development and commitment to Bayern is demonstrated in the story of his transfer. His former club, Ligue 1’s Stade Rennais, wanted to raise their demands, and according to a report from Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, it was the player himself who gave way in order to keep talks on track:

Bayern signed Mathys Tel last year for €25m guaranteed plus €5m add-ons. When Rennes raised their demands during the negotiations, Tel and his agent even decided to waive part of the player’s salary, that was agreed beforehand, in order to make the move happen. Tel’s contract at Bayern has automatically been renewed until 2027 when the Frenchman turned 18 in April [@cfbayern, @altobelli13, Bayern-Insider]

Tel ultimately signed with Bayern, and the rest, Bayern fans will hope, is history. That originally eyebrow-raising €30m fee for a relatively unknown teenager is already looking like a typically astute piece of business for Bayern.